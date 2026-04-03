Man Utd want to sign Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck



Manchester United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck during the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils could enter the transfer market for a new centre-back this summer. Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have spent plenty of time on the sidelines with injuries, and United need more depth and competition in the squad.

Plettenberg has now revealed that Man United are interested in landing the signature of Schlotterbeck whose contract expires next year. If he does not put pen to paper on a new Dortmund deal, he could be sold for £26 million to £31 million.

He said: “I can confirm that Man Utd are interested in Nico Schlotterbeck. If he doesn’t renew his contract, he’ll be available in the summer for €30m — €35m.”

Huge bargain

Schlotterbeck has been one of the best-performing centre-backs in the Bundesliga this campaign. The Germany star has been exceptional with his ball-playing ability, completing 63 passes per game with an accuracy of 88%.

He has won 64% of his ground and aerial duels for Dortmund. On top of this, the left-footed centre-back has also registered 2 tackles, 5 recoveries and 5 clearances per game under head coach Niko Kovac this campaign.

Schlotterbeck would be a fantastic signing to compete with the injury-prone Martinez for the left centre-back position at United next season. He is better than the Argentine with his aerial presence and overall distribution.

At £26-31m, he would be a value-for-money signing for the Manchester giants. However, it won’t be easy to pursue his signature as some of Europe’s elite clubs such as Real Madrid and Liverpool are also on the player’s pursuit.

Dortmund could use the increasing transfer interest to drive the player’s price up. Negotiations may start at a low-ball figure, but they could eventually seek £40-45m to part ways with their prized asset during the next transfer window.

Champions League qualification could be pivotal to luring the 26-year-old too. United look on course to achieve that target. They are 3rd in the Premier League standings, 7 points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with 7 games left this season.