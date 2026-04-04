Man Utd urged to re-sign Everton midfielder James Garner

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has urged his old club to bring back Everton star James Garner.

After coming through the Red Devils’ youth system, the 25-year-old struggled to break into the first XI. As a result, he went out on loan on several occasions to play regularly and develop his career before signing for the Toffees permanently back in 2022.

Now, he has established himself as an undisputed starter at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, making nine goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

Moreover, he has been guiding his side to push for a European place finish in the Premier League, sitting only three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Having displayed glimpses of his qualities in club football, the midfielder has secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England national team.

During a recent interview (via TEAMtalk), Butt states that Garner has been ‘doing amazingly well’ for Everton, so Man Utd should bring him back to reinforce the midfield department.

Although he hasn’t been fighting for titles, he plays under pressure every week as Everton supporters are very demanding. Garner has only enjoyed a promising campaign this season, and there are doubts about whether he can maintain that momentum next season.

Garner to Man Utd

The former midfielder, therefore, suggests that spending a large sum to bring him back to United this summer might not be the best decision. However, he remains confident that the player can continue performing at the highest level.

Butt said:

“I don’t see why he[Garner] couldn’t be back at United. He’s performing well, he’s playing for a big club with a big expectation with their crowd. Obviously they’re not expected to go and win the Premier League but they’re expected to win and they’ve got passionate support. “So he plays under pressure every week, he knows Man United and yeah, he’s doing amazingly well now. He’s got to do it again next season, it’s a bit soon to go and pay big money for him now, but I’m confident he can go and do it.”

Having recently tied Garner down to a fresh term until 2030, Everton aren’t in any rush to sell him this summer, with the player valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt.

Man Utd are prioritising revamping the midfield department as Casemiro is set to leave for free this summer. They are said to be looking at Premier League-proven names and have been linked with numerous options.

Garner is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they opt to bring him back.