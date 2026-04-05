Liverpool prepared to invest big money to sign Yan Diomande

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to invest big money to sign RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Red Bull Arena from Leganés, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a promising debut campaign this term, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Having displayed impressive performances in the Bundesliga, the youngster has secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team’s starting line-up.

Diomande’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as he has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Now, Fichajes state that with Mohamed Salah set to leave at the end of this season, Liverpool have identified Diomande as an ideal option to strengthen the attacking department.

The Reds have already agreed on personal terms with the forward, and he is delighted with the prospect of playing in the Premier League. Arne Slot’s side are even prepared to launch a formal £87m proposal to persuade Leipzig to let him leave.

However, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030, the German side won’t allow their star man to leave easily. Meanwhile, apart from Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the African.

Diomande to Liverpool

Diomande is a left-winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and can create opportunities for fellow attackers. Moreover, the Leipzig star is efficient in finishing off his chances and works hard without possession.

Diomande is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become one of the best forwards in the world. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the international break, Liverpool resumed their campaign against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Now, they will take on PSG in the Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.