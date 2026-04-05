Man Utd now eyeing move for Benfica star Samuel Dahl

Manchester United are exploring a move for highly rated Swedish left back Samuel Dahl from Benfica, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Red Devils anticipate a busy summer as they aim to strengthen their squad. While midfield is high on their agenda with at least two new additions expected, the left-back position is also another crucial area they intend to bolster, especially with Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw facing uncertain futures at the club.

On the other hand, Patrick Dorgu, who was signed to provide coverage at left back, has been more impressive when used in a more attacking role, and he is likely to retain that position when he returns from injury.

Promising academy talent Harry Amass and newly signed Diego Leon are also possible options, but both are considered long-term prospects rather than immediate solutions.

As a result, United are tracking several key options, with Benfica’s Dahl joining the long list of left-back options for next summer, according to a report from Ekrem Konur.

Shaw replacement?

The 23-year-old, valued at £10m by Transfermarkt, joined the Portuguese club from AS Roma last summer and has been outstanding in recent months after a slow start to life at his new club.

Having impressed since getting regular minutes under Jose Mourinho, the journalist adds that the 13-time Premier League champions are now considering making a swoop for his transfer to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, the Swedish star is not the only name on United’s radar, as Konur reveals that Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies are also on the club’s target list to reinforce the left-back position.

The summer transfer window will undoubtedly be crucial for INEOS in completing a key stage of their rebuilding process. Sitting third in the Premier League table, there is growing optimism that UEFA Champions League football can be secured under Michael Carrick, who has steadied the ship after taking over from Ruben Amorim.

Having lost just one of the last ten games he has managed, it is evident that, with adequate reinforcement, the former Middlesbrough manager can turn the Red Devils into title contenders yet again, should he remain in charge next season.