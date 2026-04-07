Man Utd make enquiries over deal to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga next summer, according to Fichajes.

Following a spell of minor injuries at the beginning of the season, the 23-year-old had been working his way back into the starting XI under former coach Xabi Alonso, particularly after playing a key role under Carlo Ancelotti last term.

However, he has yet to secure a consistent run as a starter, with both Alonso and current manager Álvaro Arbeloa preferring a midfield trio of Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham.

Although he has logged an extra 407 minutes since Bellingham’s injury, Arbeloa has shown a clear inclination towards highly rated academy talent Thiago Pitarch.

That scenario has intensified speculation over a possible departure next summer, with several clubs believed to be keeping a close watch on his situation.

According to Fichajes, Camavinga’s ineffectiveness, most recently in Saturday’s defeat to Mallorca, has put him on the shortlist of options Madrid are considering for a summer departure.

As a result, Man Utd have now emerged as a suitor and are closely monitoring the 23-year-old ahead of a possible move in the summer.

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions believe that Old Trafford is the ideal environment for the midfielder to reach his full potential.

Anderson alternative

While United’s first-choice option has been Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Camavinga’s potential availability in the summer has made him the club’s preferred option, with United viewing him as the perfect midfield partner alongside Kobbie Mainoo, according to the report.

It appears INEOS are looking to accelerate efforts to sign him, as the Spanish outlet claims that the Red Devils have made initial enquiries to understand the finances involved in completing the Frenchman’s transfer from Madrid, who are open to his departure.

Camavinga, valued at £43m by Transfermarkt, has built an impressive trophy collection across domestic, European and international competitions, including two UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga crowns, two UEFA Super Cup victories, one FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Nations League triumph with France, among others.

However, simply being part of the Madrid squad that secured those honours does not fully reflect his influence, as the French midfielder has played a crucial role — notably scoring in dramatic comeback wins under Ancelotti and producing several outstanding defensive displays.

His profile, elite-level experience, and overall qualities make him a strong fit for United as they aim to re-establish themselves as a top European contender.