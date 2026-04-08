Man Utd now eyeing move for Nico Schlotterbeck

Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop to sign Germany international centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund, according to Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has been one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga since moving to the Signal Iduna Park from Freiburg in 2022.

In the ongoing campaign, he has been an indispensable figure on Niko Kovač’s side, featuring in 31 games across all competitions and playing a key role in the team’s defensive solidity, where they’ve conceded just 28 games, the second fewest in the Bundesliga and only one behind first-placed Bayern Munich.

With a year left on Schlotterbeck’s contract, Dortmund have been keen on extending his deal, but talks have reportedly stalled over his demand for an exit clause.

Both parties remain locked in talks, but no agreement has been reached at the time of writing, leading to interest from several clubs ahead of next summer.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are looking to take advantage of Schlotterbeck’s contractual situation by swooping for him in the summer.

Citing French journalist Sébastien Vidal, the report adds that the Red Devils view the 6ft 3in as the ‘ideal’ centre-back option to lead their defensive revamp next season.

The 13-time Premier League champions have already initiated concrete steps towards finalising his transfer to Old Trafford next summer, according to the report.

Defensive reinforcement

While reports suggest Harry Maguire could renew his contract, therefore easing United’s urgency to sign a centre-back this summer, ongoing injury concerns surrounding Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez could still prompt the club to act.

Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro represent both the present and future of the defence, yet with a heavier schedule expected next season, further reinforcement would be beneficial.

A move for Schlotterbeck would make strong sense, as he combines composure on the ball with defensive strength and physical presence — attributes well-suited to the Premier League — while also offering a credible long-term leader at the back beyond the Maguire era.

In addition to his defensive qualities, Schlotterbeck’s pace stands out, having recorded a top speed of 33.91 km/h, putting him among the fastest defenders in Europe.

With Dortmund still in negotiations with the Germany international, United are not only expected to convince him with a lucrative offer but also to submit a significant bid to the Bundesliga club, likely above his £48m Transfermarkt valuation.