Man Utd ‘strongly interested’ in Arsenal target Ederson

Manchester United are ‘strongly interested’ in signing Arsenal target Ederson, as per a recent report.

Since moving to New Balance Arena from Salernitana back in 2022, the 26-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter, winning a Europa League trophy.

This season, the defensive midfielder has continued to showcase promising performances, making three goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been helping La Dea to push for a European place finish in Serie A, sitting only one point behind sixth-placed AS Roma.

After proving his worth in Serie A, the Brazilian attracted a lot of attention last summer, but a move eventually didn’t come to fruition. However, with his existing deal set to expire next year, Atalanta might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

As per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Atletico Madrid are keen on purchasing the South American and have already agreed on personal terms with him.

They are even preparing to launch a formal £33m proposal to seal the deal, but Atalanta usually play hardball to sell their star assets and have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than £43m.

Battle

So, the report state that Man Utd and Arsenal are planning to hijack Los Rojiblancos’ deal. The 20-time English champions hold a long-standing interest in the midfielder and remain ‘strongly interested’ in finalising the operation.

On the other hand, Arsenal are planning to launch a formal proposal to sign him, with the player open to playing in the Premier League or La Liga. Newcastle United might even make a move to sign Ederson, with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes linked with a move away.

Ederson is a dynamic CDM but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Italian top-flight in recent years and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Arsenal should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.