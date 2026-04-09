Liverpool in talks to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham

Liverpool are in talks over a deal to sign West Ham United’s midfielder Mateus Fernandes next summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Fernandes, who moved to England from Sporting, quickly made a significant impact. Despite Southampton’s relegation last season, he consistently performed well, earning him a significant transfer to West Ham last summer.

Since he arrived at the London Stadium, the 21-year-old has been one of the standout midfielders not just for the Hammers in their relegation battle but also in the Premier League, with several clubs now eyeing a move for him.

Having featured in 35 games, netting five goals and providing four assists in all competitions along with combative displays in the middle of the park, he earned a maiden call-up to the Portugal national team in the recently concluded March international break, where he made his debut as a substitute in their 2-0 victory over the United States.

With relegation fears looming, several West Ham stars are already attracting interest ahead of the summer, and Fernandes is not an exception, with clubs now showing interest.

In recent weeks, reports have revealed Manchester United’s interest in Fernandes, with their captain, Bruno Fernandes, reportedly requesting his transfer.

However, it appears Liverpool are set to steal a march on other rivals, as CaughtOffside claims that the defending Premier League champions have held talks with Fernandes’ representative to discuss his possible transfer to Anfield in the summer.

‘Serious option’

Citing sources familiar with the situation, the report adds that the Merseyside club have made the Portuguese international a ‘serious option’ to reinforce their midfield ranks next season.

However, while other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester City, also admire Fernandes, Liverpool are said to have the ‘most advanced interest’ in the 21-year-old, according to the report.

Although West Ham are reluctant to sell the combative midfielder, their relegation plight could see them open to offers in the region of £55m, amid interest from the Reds, CaughtOffside adds.

Fernandes has posted strong underlying metrics this season, averaging 0.8 shots per game, 57 touches, and a 64% dribble completion rate, according to Sofascore.

Defensively, the Portuguese midfielder also contributes consistently, averaging 4.9 ball recoveries per game and winning 55% of his ground duels and 52% of his aerial contests, highlighting his combativeness off the ball.