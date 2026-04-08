Arsenal and Manchester United keen on Bodo/Glimt winger Jens Petter Hauge

Arsenal have blown away the chance of winning two out of four possible trophies this season, as back-to-back defeats in the Carabao Cup final versus Manchester City and at Southampton’s hands in the FA Cup have increased pressure on them.

Regardless of whether or not the Gunners win the Champions League and the Premier League, they are expected to continue revamping their squad in the summer transfer window with the left wing expected to be a key area of focus.

Sports Boom has reported that Arsenal are keen on the signing of Bodo/Glimt forward Jens Petter Hauge, who impressed in the Champions League with the Norwegian side, scoring six goals and providing two assists this season.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the player, as per the source, so the Gunners will have some stern competition for his services. Hauge is valued by Bodo at £35 million and will be sold if an offer around the figure is made.

A decent back-up option

For a player coming in from Bodo/Glimt, Arsenal and Manchester United would be just as attractive options for Jens Petter Hauge, but whether the two Premier League sides can count on him as a primary squad member remains to be seen.

Though he has performed against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Manchester City in the Champions League, it is debatable how much value he can add week in and week out, especially given the Premier League’s physicality.

Hauge has been lauded for his elite dribbling, close control of the ball and ability to carve out space in the final third, but till the time he proves his qualities in the Premier League, he might be a decent secondary option to have, at best.

It will be interesting to see what plans Arsenal and Manchester United have in their minds if they are indeed planning on materialising their interest in the Norwegian star.