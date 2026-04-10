Liverpool make contact to sign Arsenal target Kofane

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to trump Arsenal in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane, as per TEAMtalk.

The Reds decided to reinforce the centre-forward position by purchasing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak from Eintracht Frankfurt and Newcastle United, respectively, last summer.

Isak displayed impressive performances for the Magpies over the last two seasons, but he has struggled to replicate that this campaign, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons.

However, Ekitike has thankfully shown glimpses of his qualities this season, scoring 17 goals and registering six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Still, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in signing a new striker and have identified Kofane as a serious option after being impressed by his performances this season. Arne Slot’s side have even made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

Apart from the Reds, Manchester City and Arsenal are in this race as well, while the Gunners are showing a serious interest in securing his service. Furthermore, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton, Brentford, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are plotting a swoop as well.

The 19-year-old joined Leverkusen from Spanish side Albacete last summer and still has a contract until 2029. So, the German side are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him, with the player valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt.

Battle

Arsenal decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Viktor Gyokeres last summer. However, the Swedish international has taken time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality.

Moreover, Mikel Arteta has Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz as centre-forward options. However, the duo has struggled with fitness problems in recent years.

With the Brazilian’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, he has been linked with a move away. So, it appears Arsenal are exploring options to strengthen the No.9 position once again this summer.

Kofane, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a highly talented young forward and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.