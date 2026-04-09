Chelsea make Nottingham Forest defender Murillo ‘top target’ for the summer

Chelsea could well miss out on the Champions League next season and their defensive performances could be one of the key reasons behind them not playing the European Cup, with 38 goals conceded in 31 Premier League games so far in the campaign.

A number of defensive signings could be made by the Blues, not least in the heart of their backline, and as per Caught Offside, Nottingham Forest star Murillo has emerged as a ‘top target’ for them ahead of the summer transfer window.

Murillo has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best young defenders having already been linked with a number of bigger sides in the league in the recent past. The 23-year-old is valued at £44 million on Transfermarkt.

Nottingham Forest’s possible relegation to the Championship could make his acquisition easier for Chelsea but should they stay up, Evangelos Marinakis will prove to be a tough negotiator and may demand a significantly higher transfer fee.

Murillo a decent option for Chelsea

Murillo has been excellent for Nottingham Forest over the years and has warranted a transfer to one of the Premier League’s bigger sides, and the only reservation regarding his purchase would be a lack of experience on the Champions League stage.

With that said, his attributes remain brilliant as he is a solid reader of the game, makes very good tackles and interceptions, and also offers strong aerial prowess when defending long balls.

In possession, Murillo can play the ball out from the back with great composure and also delivers long passes well. His overall skillsets make him the ideal modern-day defender and a well-rounded long-term option for Chelsea.