Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera and Martinelli start: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Bournemouth

After picking up a first leg Champions League quarter final win over Sporting Lisbon away from home, Arsenal return to Premier League action as they host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 32 tomorrow at 12:30pm local time.

Mikel Arteta’s men could seal the title in the next few weeks and have the opportunity to pick up a vital result against the Cherries having lost two of their previous three outings in all competitions. Here is how the team could line-up for the clash.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to keep his place in between the sticks for the Gunners.

Defenders – With Jurrien Timber not fully fit, Ben White may be employed at right back once more, while a change may be in store on the left side of the back four with Myles Lewis-Skelly potentially replacing Riccardo Calafiori.

Cristhian Mosquera might get a nod in the heart of the backline at Gabriel Magalhaes’ expense, with the Brazilian possibly resting ahead of next week’s European Cup fixture and the former Valencia defender may partner with William Saliba.

Martinelli to replace Trossard, Saka remains out

Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are very much the go-to options in the double pivot, and amidst Mikel Merino’s injury, the duo are expected to play together once more against a Bournemouth team that is strong on the transitions. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard may also stay in the line-up as the number 10.

Bukayo Saka’s availability remains to be seen but with the Champions League still to play for, he is unlikely to be risked against Bournemouth and therefore, Noni Madueke may retain his place on the right flank. Gabriel Martinelli could play on the left, coming in ahead of Leandro Trossard after an impactful display off the bench versus Sporting Lisbon.

Forward – Viktor Gyokeres is expected to lead the line once more.

Here is how the Gunners may look on paper.