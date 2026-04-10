Gakpo and Salah start: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Fulham

After defeats in their last three matches in all competitions, Liverpool turn their attention to the meeting against Fulham at Anfield tomorrow at 17:30 local time corresponding to matchday 32 of the Premier League.

Though Arne Slot’s side has one foot out of the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter final first leg on Tuesday, the opportunity to play in next year’s edition remains on the cards if they can pick up maximum points.

Here is a look at how the Reds might line-up against the Cottagers.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is still injured, so Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to continue in between the sticks again.

Defenders – Liverpool played five defenders against PSG but as they revert to a four-man backline this time around, Joe Gomez might be the player to drop out. Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez could retain their places at right and left back, respectively, while Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk might continue as the central defenders too.

Mac Allister could be benched

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister might be benched owing to his poor form in recent fixtures, and Dominik Szoboszlai may come into the double pivot next to Ryan Gravenberch, as a result. Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, could keep his place in the starting eleven as the number 10.

Mohamed Salah play no part in the midweek match and could be employed on the right flank tomorrow against Fulham, while Cody Gakpo may also be back in the team on the left.

Forward – Alexander Isak might still not be ready to start a game, so Hugo Ekitike is expected to be the sole striker again.

Here is how the Liverpool team might on paper.