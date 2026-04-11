Liverpool vs Fulham preview | Team news | Line-ups | How to watch | Prediction

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will hope to guide his side to their first win after three consecutive losses when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Saturday evening.

Liverpool’s difficult run has worsened further following a heavy 4–0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City, followed by a 2–0 first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Their league form has offered little relief, with 10 defeats from gameweek six onwards—surpassing their nine victories—leaving them fifth with seven matches remaining.

In their most recent Premier League outing at the American Express Stadium, they fell 2–1 to Brighton & Hove Albion, marking a third consecutive match without a win.

Although a top-five finish would still secure Champions League qualification, Liverpool are only five points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa and sit just three points above Everton, keeping the race tightly contested.

They now return to Anfield, where they have suffered just one defeat in 13 matches, but face a challenging fixture against Fulham, a side they have failed to beat in their last three league encounters (two draws and one loss). The only longer winless league spell against the London club came between 1966 and 1967, when they went four games without a victory.

Fulham endured a sluggish start to 2026, managing only two wins from their opening eight Premier League fixtures, but have since shown improved form with three victories in their last five matches (alongside one draw and one defeat). That recent surge includes a confident 3–1 home triumph over relegation-threatened Burnley three weeks ago.

Currently sitting ninth in the league table, Marco Silva’s side are still firmly in contention for a potential return to European competition for the first time since the 2011–12 season. They sit just two points outside the top seven and are only five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, their opponents this weekend, with seven matches still to play.

Despite that optimism, Fulham’s historical record at Anfield remains a major hurdle: they have won only two of their 32 away league meetings with Liverpool (eight draws and 22 defeats). Those rare victories came in May 2012 and March 2021, both ending 1–0 in their favour. Another win on this occasion would significantly boost their European ambitions.

Having scored the third most goals (43) of any team below the top eight, Marco Silva will be optimistic his side will produce a clinical outing in this game, especially against a Liverpool side that has conceded eight goals in their last three games. In contrast, the West Londoners have conceded just two goals in their last three and have not conceded more than one goal in any of their last seven games since conceding three against Manchester City in February.

Team news

Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni remains Liverpool’s longest-standing absentee due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. At the same time, Alison Becker, Wataru Endo, and Conor Bradley are ruled out of the game with respective long-term injuries.

Mohamed Salah, who was an unused substitute against PSG, is expected to return to the lineup against one of his favourite opponents, having provided six goal contributions in ten games against Fulham.

Alexander Isak returned to the pitch for the first time in over three months after coming off the bench in the second half against Les Parisiens and is likely to come off the bench with Hugo Ekitike getting the starting nod.

Fulham, meanwhile, are boosted by the return of centre-back Calvin Bassey to the squad after pulling out from international duty with Nigeria due to injury.

However, they will remain without Brazilian winger Kevin, who suffered a foot injury in February against Sunderland, while Kenny Tete is still undergoing rehabilitation and won’t be available for the trip to Merseyside.

At the same time, Harrison Reed, who scored a Puskas-worthy equaliser in the 2-2 draw against the Reds, is ruled out of this clash with a knee injury.

Expected lineups

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez.

How to watch/stream

Liverpool vs Fulham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. The coverage will begin at 5pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports subscribers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets, as part of their subscription.

Supporters without an active subscription may need to rely on post-match highlights once they are officially released.

However, some viewers sometimes turn to unofficial online broadcasts that appear around kick-off time to follow the game live.

These unlicensed streams circulate across various online platforms, though they remain unauthorised, unsupported, and not approved in any way.

Prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Fulham: Since their Premier League promotion in 2022, Fulham have netted 13 goals across seven top-flight meetings with Liverpool, a tally only bettered in that period by Tottenham (14) and Brighton (15) against the Reds.

As such, the Cottagers are not expected to sit back in this game and are expected to take the game to the defending champions.

However, they will also be wary of going out guns blazing into unfriendly territory, as at Anfield, where they’ve recorded only two wins in their last 32 games.

The match is expected to be an interesting matchup between two teams that are relentless until the final whistle. Both teams have netted 18 goals in the last 20 minutes of games this season, more than any other team in the Premier League.