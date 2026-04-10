Man Utd battling with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Kees Smit

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils currently have Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, and Manuel Ugarte as midfield options. However, the Brazilian is set to leave for free at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Ugarte is also expected to leave this summer, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from PSG a couple of years ago.

Mainoo has even entered the final 15 months of his current contract, but is looking increasingly likely to stay at Old Trafford by signing a fresh long-term deal.

With Man Utd set to qualify for European football next season, they need up to three new midfielders if both Casemiro and Ugarte leave during the offseason.

The 20-time English champions are prioritising signing Premier League-proven players. But they are set to be very expensive; as a result, United are seemingly also lining up cheaper alternative options.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have been keeping an eye on several talented young midfielders and have identified Smit as a serious option after being impressed by his performances this season.

Battle

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, AZ Alkmaar are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell him and have slapped a £43m price tag on his head.

However, the report state that purchasing the Dutchman won’t be straightforward for United as Arsenal and Liverpool have been monitoring his development closely.

The Gunners want to sign a technically gifted midfielder, and Liverpool are looking to refresh the engine room by purchasing Smit.

Moreover, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have also been tracking him closely before making a potential swoop. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Smit likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also efficient in the creative midfield position if needed. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in playing threading passes between the lines.

The 20-year-old is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Liverpool, or Manchester United should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.