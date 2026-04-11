Liverpool lead race to sign Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds currently have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk and Giovanni Leoni as options to deploy in the centre-back positions.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move away over the last few months as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season. However, he is now said to be close to signing an extension.

On the other hand, Gomez has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has entered the final 15 months of his current contract. So, he might be sold during the offseason to avoid losing him for free.

Liverpool have already bought Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, and he is set to join at the end of this season. However, Arne Slot’s side are seemingly contemplating purchasing another defender as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

The 34-year-old has shown signs of decline this season, having been the stalwart of Liverpool’s defence over the years. Like Gomez, the Dutchman’s existing contract will also expire at the end of next season.

Now, Fichajes state that Slot wants to replace Van Dijk with a defender who is comfortable playing out from the back but is also efficient in defensive contributions, and Liverpool have identified Bastoni as the ‘top target’.

Bastoni to Liverpool

Barcelona are also interested in the Italian, but the Catalan giants have had financial difficulties in recent years. Liverpool are prepared to seal the deal by matching the Nerazzurri’s £70m price tag. As a result, the Merseyside club are the ‘clear favourites’ to trump Barcelona in this race

Bastoni, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a technically gifted left-footed centre-back. He is extremely comfortable with possession, can play threading passes between the lines and is good in the air.

The Italian has enjoyed great success at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium over the last few years and has established himself as an undisputed starter in the Italy national team’s starting line-up.

The 26-year-old is a top-class defender and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services.