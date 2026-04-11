Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in three-way tussle to sign Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is expected to be a hot prospect during the summer transfer window as it is starting to emerge that Unai Emery’s employers are prepared to part company with him for around 80 million.

The Times has reported that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all interested in Rogers’ signing this summer after his impressive campaigns at Villa Park over the last few years.

In the ongoing season, Rogers has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions, and his versatility as a winger on both flanks as well as a deeper-lying midfielder makes him a very attractive signing despite a high price.

Chelsea likely to be in pole position for Rogers

Arsenal are in no real need for Morgan Rogers. While they require a left winger, they are likely to go for a specialist attacker as opposed to the Aston Villa star, as they also have cover at number 10 in Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze.

Likewise, Manchester United are keen on signing deeper-lying options in midfield to replace Casemiro and potentially Manuel Ugarte also, and a sizeable chunk of their transfer budget might be channeled towards landing different profiles to Rogers’.

With that said, Chelsea are expected to be the top contenders for the player’s transfer as not only they require a left winger, but could also need a midfielder with offensive qualities as doubts persist over Enzo Fernandez’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Rogers also has a particularly close friendship with Cole Palmer and that might be a key factor in him choosing his next club, and with Chelsea also likely to match Villa’s asking price and offer the player a lengthy contract, they may emerge as an ideal side for him.