Cucurella and Caicedo start: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Manchester City

After a 7-0 hammering of Port Vale in the FA Cup last weekend, Chelsea return to Premier League action after three weeks as they host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge tomorrow at 16:30 local time hoping to push for a place in the Champions League.

Liam Rosenior has declared that his side has what it takes to beat the Citizens in spite of his captain Reece James missing due to injury. With that said, here is a look at the starting eleven the former Strasbourg coach might potentially employ.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to start in goal ahead of Filip Jorgensen.

Defenders – Reece James is still injured, so Malo Gusto is expected to retain his berth at right back. Marc Cucurella could come in at left back, on the other hand, having rested in the last game. Tosin Adarabioyo might be the only player to drop out of the back four for this weekend’s fixture, with Jorrel Hato and Wesley Fofana likely to be the centre backs.

Caicedo to replace Lavia

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez is still suspended for the match after his comments during the international break, so Andrey Santos is expected to continue as the holding midfielder. Romeo Lavia played next to him in the double pivot in the last game but could be replaced by Moises Caicedo in the upcoming fixture. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, might play as the number 10.

Estevao Willian is back and started last weekend, he could feature once more from the right flank with Pedro Neto in contention to feature on the right side.

Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to be picked over Liam Delap as the leader of Chelsea’s attack.

Here is how the home side is expected to look on paper.