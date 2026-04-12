Arsenal move could appeal to Anthony Gordon



According to Caught Offside, Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon could be tempted to join Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners strengthened their attack last summer with the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke. They are likely to make another addition for next season, and a left winger could be prioritised.

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has recently emerged as a target for the London heavyweights, and Caught Offside claim that the club have also done intensive scouting on Gordon over the course of the ongoing season.

Gordon is open to pursuing a new challenge abroad, but a move to the Gunners could also appeal him, considering manager Mikel Arteta’s structured tactical system and recent success in developing attacking talent.

Top-class

The Englishman has developed into a top-class winger since his switch to Newcastle United from Everton for £45 million. He is primarily a left winger by trade but can also operate as the main striker with his immense pace.

His versatile ability could be a prime reason behind the Gunner’s transfer interest ahead of the summer. They were credited with an interest in signing him in the past, and could capitalise on Newcastle’s league woes to purchase him this time.

The Magpies are 12th in the table with 42 points, 10 behind fifth-placed Liverpool for the final Champions League spot. They look set to miss out on the elite competition and may not qualify for Europe altogether based on their current form.

If that were to happen, the Tyneside outfit may require a big-money sale or two to balance their financial books. Gordon was signed for £45m, and a deal could be done for double the price when the transfer window reopens this summer.

Gordon would be an upgrade for the Gunners on the left wing. He has bagged 17 goals and 5 assists in the current campaign, only slightly higher than Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, who have 17 goal contributions apiece for Arsenal.

However, Trossard and Martinelli have tended to phase out of games. Gordon appears more proactive with his decision-making and could be seen as a replacement for Trossard, who is 31 and will enter the final year of his Gunners contract on July 1.

Martinelli’s contract also runs down in the summer of 2027 but the club have an option to extend for another 12 months. Given his age (24), the Gunners could be open to handing a new long-term deal, provided he accepts reduced playing time.