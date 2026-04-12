Man Utd eye move to sign Tottenham target Maghnes Akliouche

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to trump Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per Football Insider.

The Reds currently have Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo as options to deploy on the right flank. However, the Cameroonian has been playing as a centre-forward since Michael Carrick’s arrival as the new interim manager.

On the other hand, the Ivorian has displayed inconsistent performances this season, making only four goal contributions in 25 Premier League appearances.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd are interested in signing a new right-sided forward and have identified Akliouche as a serious option after being impressed by his performances in the Champions League and Ligue 1 this season.

However, purchasing the 24-year-old won’t be straightforward for United as Tottenham hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman. They initially attempted to sign him in January, but Monaco refused to let him leave in mid-season.

Still, the Lilywhites remain keen on securing his service this summer, but Man Utd are confident of beating Spurs in this race following their upturn in form under Carrick.

Monaco are a selling club and are prepared to cash-in on Akliouche for the right price. He is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2028.

Battle

Tottenham have endured a dire campaign this season, with fitness problems being one of the key reasons. Following West Ham United’s victory over Wolves on Friday night, they have now dropped to the relegation zone.

Tottenham have decided to start a new rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance, and his primary objective is to help his side survive relegation in order to attract top-class talent this summer.

Akliouche has shown glimpses of his qualities at Stade Louis II this season, scoring seven goals and registering as many assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been helping his side to push for a Champions League finish. After showing glimpses of his qualities in club football, Akliouche has secured his place in the French national team.

He is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his services.