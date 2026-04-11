Mohamed Salah reaches new Premier League milestone

After being left on the bench for the entire duration of Liverpool’s 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday, Mohamed Salah marked his return to the starting lineup against Fulham with a fantastic performance and a goal that has now etched his name into Premier League folklore.

It was a dominant showing from Arne Slot’s side, who made a bold call to start Rio Ngumoha on the opposite flank to Salah, and the youngster repaid the faith, netting the opening goal with a sumptuous curler.

At 17 years and 225 days, the England U19 star became the Reds’ youngest Premier League goalscorer at Anfield, breaking the previous record held by Raheem Sterling (17y 317d v Reading in Oct 2012).

Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead with a clinical strike into the far corner, taking his total league tally at Anfield to 108 goals, with only Arsenal’s Thierry Henry netting more at a single venue (114 at Highbury).

In Premier League history, only Alan Shearer (204), Andrew Cole (186), Wayne Rooney (185), and Harry Kane (180) have registered more non-penalty goals than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who sits on 157, level with Sergio Agüero.

Milestone

By scoring for Liverpool, Salah also reached a combined total of 250 non-penalty goals and assists in the competition (157 goals, 93 assists), becoming just the fifth player to achieve that milestone after Rooney (288), Ryan Giggs (269), Shearer (268), and Cole (259).

At full time, the 33-year-old made eight touches in Fulham’s box, took five shots and created two chances. He was also relentless on the press, winning four duels and making four tackles.

That result was vital for Liverpool after three successive, thoroughly deserved defeats against Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, and it also delivered an authoritative, commanding display in front of their home supporters.

Interestingly, each of those setbacks occurred away from Anfield. In contrast, their last two victories have both come at home, with emphatic wins against Fulham and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Following their win, Liverpool have secured at least another matchweek in fifth position, which now guarantees Champions League qualification after the Premier League confirmed a top-two finish in UEFA’s coefficient rankings.