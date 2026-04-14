Man Utd make ‘contact’ with Aston Villa over deal to sign Morgan Rogers

Manchester United have made contact with Aston Villa over a deal to sign Morgan Rogers, according to Sacha Tavolieri via Sky Sports.

Since finalising his switch to Villa from Middlesbrough on the winter deadline day in 2024, Rogers has made a significant impression in the Premier League.

During his first six months at Villa Park, the attacking midfielder registered four goal contributions before embarking on an outstanding run, ending the campaign with 14 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, including 19 goal involvements in the league — a return that earned him the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

In the ongoing season, the 23-year-old has maintained that level of performance, continuing to produce consistent attacking displays for Unai Emery’s side, which currently occupies fourth place in the table.

He is already on course to surpass last season’s numbers, having amassed 18 goal contributions so far, with his form drawing increasing attention from top clubs, particularly within the Premier League.

It appears Man Utd are looking to steal a march on other rivals, as Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils have been in contact with Villa to explore the possibility of Rodgers’ transfer to Old Trafford in the summer.

Chelsea set to rival United for Rogers

In a boost to the Red Devils, the report adds that the 23-year-old is looking to take the next step in his career and is open to joining the 13-time Premier League champions should they secure UEFA Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Amid United’s interest, Villa have placed a £90m valuation on the England international, although they could also consider offers starting from £80m to sanction his departure, according to the report.

However, Michael Carrick’s side are set to face stern competition as Sky Sports claims that Premier League rivals Chelsea are closely monitoring the attacking midfielder and could launch a swoop, having already been in talks with his representatives.

Both Chelsea and United are set to clash in match week 32 in what could be a huge determinant of Rodgers’ next destination.

The Blues will be hoping to end a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats to recollect their third straight home win against the third-placed Red Devils when they visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 18th April.