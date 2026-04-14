Man Utd battling with Arsenal to sign Sandro Tonali

Manchester United are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since PIF’s takeover of the Magpies back in 2021, they have consistently fought for European places in the Premier League under Eddie Howe over the last few years.

However, despite investing big money last summer, the Tyneside club have endured a disappointing campaign this term, languishing in the bottom half of the table with 42 points from 32 matches.

It has been suggested that if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, they need to balance the books by selling stars to invest again this summer.

As a result, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall, and Sandro Tonali have been linked with a move away in recent months.

Now, Fichajes state that Arsenal and Man Utd have registered their interest in Tonali and could make a concrete approach to secure his services during the offseason. Moreover, Manchester City are interested in the Italian after being impressed by his performances in the Premier League.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Newcastle are in a strong position to demand a big fee to sell him and have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head.

Howe’s side do not want to drag out the Tonali transfer saga and are prepared to conclude the sale early in the summer.

Battle

With Christian Norgaard struggling to find regular game time since joining from Brentford last summer, Mikel Arteta is seemingly planning to sign a new midfielder.

On the other hand, Man Utd have been exploring options to revamp the midfield department this summer as Casemiro is set to leave for free this summer. Moreover, Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move away, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from PSG a couple of years ago.

Tonali is comfortable in the deep-lying playmaker position and the box-to-box role. He is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, the 25-year-old would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to secure his services.