Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur eyeing deal for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been short of depth defensively for much of the season, and with the summer transfer window fast approaching, it is expected that they will rebuild their backlines.

Graeme Bailey has reported that the Reds and the Lilywhites are set to battle it out over the signing of Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza, who will leave the Galician outfit at the end of the season as a free agent.

Mingueza, formerly of Barcelona, has played regular minutes at Celta in recent seasons and has emerged as a top defender. His £15 million valuation does not do justice to his qualities, and hence, a free transfer for him is all the more attractive.

Mingueza a vital squad player

Between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, the Reds will be heavy favourites to complete Oscar Mingueza’s signing. Spurs’ relegation threat, coupled with no European football for next season essentially rules them out of the picture.

With Andy Robertson departing Liverpool and Conor Bradley returning from a serious injury at the start of next season, Mingueza would add some much-needed cover at right and left back, both of which positions he has played extensively.

A good passer of the ball and a player with great movement into spaces, Mingueza can also play as a midfielder and usually offers himself in an inverted role whilst playing at full back. He is also a handy central defender, a position he played early in his career.

It is unlikely that he will be the first name on the team-sheet at Liverpool, at least early in his career, but what presents to be a huge upgrade from Celta Vigo could be viewed favourably by the player and the Reds may also see a lot of value in him as a free agent.