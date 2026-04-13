Liverpool ‘dream’ of signing Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise

Liverpool reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, as per Football Insider.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds enjoyed a bright start this season, winning the first five games. However, they have failed to continue the momentum, and as a result, they have found themselves fifth in the table with 52 points from 32 matches.

Before beating Fulham last weekend, the Merseyside club lost three consecutive matches across all competitions. Despite disappointing performances under Arne Slot this term, Liverpool are said to be planning to keep faith in the Dutch boss next season.

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool’s ‘dream’ of signing Olise as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave for free this summer.

However, Bayern Munich have no intention of parting ways with the Frenchman, valued at around £122m by Transfermarkt, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Since moving to the Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace a couple of years ago, Olise has showcased his qualities at the highest level, winning a Bundesliga title and German Super Cup.

After making 40 goal contributions across all competitions last term, Olise has continued to showcase his productivity this season, scoring 17 goals and registering 25 assists in 42 appearances in all tournaments. He has been helping his side to mount a treble charge.

Olise to Liverpool

Olise even displayed an impressive performance against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League quarter-final first leg last week.

Having proven his worth in club football, the 24-year-old has established himself as a key starter in Didier Deschamps’ French national team’s starting line-up.

Olise is a left-footed right winger by trait, like Salah, and is one of the best forwards in the world. He previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, so he would have been a great coup for Liverpool had they managed to purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who the Anfield club eventually opt to sign to strengthen the right flank in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to face PSG in the Champions League quarter-final second leg in midweek before taking on Everton in the Premier League next weekend.