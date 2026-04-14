Arsenal have made concrete move for Julian Alvarez



According to Media Foot, Arsenal have entered talks with the representatives of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez ahead of a potential move during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners currently have Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as their centre-forward options, but there could be a change in that department this summer. Jesus will enter the last year of his contract and could be sold for a knockdown price.

Media Foot claim that the Gunners have ‘just made a concrete move’ for Alvarez. They have started negotiations with the player’s representatives on personal terms and want that sorted first before lodging a formal transfer offer to Atletico.

The talented striker has his sights on a bigger challenge away from the La Liga outfit after two seasons.

Big statement

Gyokeres arrived for big money from Sporting Lisbon last summer. The Sweden star had a slow start to the campaign with the Gunners, but has found his feet during the back end. He has netted 18 goals across all competitions thus far with 2 assists.

Havertz and Jesus have contributed after their injury returns but neither have been consistent enough. Manager Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of Alvarez and could push the hierarchy to land his signature at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Just like Gyokeres, Alvarez has netted 18 times for Atletico this term with another 9 assists. However, he offers much more in the final third with his better link-up play and creativity. He can also operate out wide or from the no.10 position.

The ex-Manchester City man also has the knack for scoring long-range goals and recently slammed home a brilliant free-kick against Barcelona. As FIFA mention, he is already a ‘world-class‘ player and seems prepared to make the next step.

Arsenal will hope to persuade the 26-year-old to choose them over other suitors. Still, a deal won’t be straightforward. Atletico agreed on a package worth £82 million for his transfer in 2024 and may want a sizeable profit on the transfer fee.

The Gunners may need to break the bank for the talented Argentine and it would be a big statement if they can sign him.