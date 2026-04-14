Man Utd keen on signing Chelsea & Arsenal target Lewis Miley

Manchester United are reportedly keen on trumping Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After coming through the Magpies’ youth system, the 19-year-old made his first-team debut in 2023. He has been mainly featuring as a rotational option under Eddie Howe in recent years.

In 31 appearances across all competitions, Miley has netted three goals and registered four assists this campaign.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd hold a long-standing interest in the Newcastle star and have identified him as a ‘top target’ to reinforce the midfield department after monitoring his performances closely.

The youngster’s recent development hasn’t just attracted Man Utd’s attention, as Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in him. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain are in this race as well. However, Michael Carrick’s side are ‘confident’ of finalising the operation by defeating other clubs in this race.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Newcastle have no intention of letting him leave this summer, and they will only change their stance should they receive an ‘astronomical offer’, with the player currently valued at around £22m.

Miley is a technically gifted right-footed box-to-box midfielder by trait, but has provided cover in the right-back position this season amid Kieran Trippier and Valentino Livramento’s injury absence.

Battle

Man Utd are said to be planning to sign more than one midfielder this summer as Casemiro is set to leave for free, while Manuel Ugarte could also be allowed to leave, having struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League.

On the other hand, with Enzo Fernandez’s future currently uncertain at Chelsea and Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo struggling with fitness problems, Liam Rosenior is seemingly planning to strengthen the engine room.

Arsenal, meanwhile, currently have Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, and Christian Norgaard as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, Norgaard hasn’t been able to win Mikel Arteta’s trust as a result; perhaps, the Spanish boss wants to sign a new midfielder during the offseason.

Miley is a highly talented player and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Chelsea should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.