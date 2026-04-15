Liverpool join Man Utd in race to sign Angelo Stiller

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, as per Football Insider.

The Reds currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions.

However, the Japanese has been on the periphery since Arne Slot’s arrival as the manager, while Jones has continued to struggle with fitness problems.

Gravenberch and Mac Allister played a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League triumph last term, but they have displayed inconsistent performances this season.

Now, Football Insider state that the Merseyside club are planning to strengthen the engine room this summer and have identified Stiller as a serious option after being impressed by his performances this season.

However, purchasing the 25-year-old won’t be straightforward for Slot’s side as Man Utd have been keeping an eye on him since last summer and could make a formal approach to seal the deal during the offseason. Moreover, other top European clubs are also interested in him.

The player has a contract until 2028 and had a £40m release clause, but Stuttgart have removed the clause by paying him a small fee. Still, they are prepared to cash-in on him this summer and could demand up to £60m.

Battle

Stiller is a left-footed, technically gifted box-to-box midfielder but is also efficient in the deep-lying playmaker position. After making 15 goal contributions across all competitions last term, he has continued to showcase his best this season.

In 45 appearances across all competitions, the midfielder has netted twice and notched up eight assists. Moreover, he has been helping his side to mount a top-four charge in the Bundesliga.

Having proven his worth in club football, Stiller has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team’s starting line-up.

The 25-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his services to bolster the midfield department.