Chelsea plotting summer transfer for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford

Chelsea were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City last weekend in the Premier League and with four defeats in their last five outings in the English top flight, concerns regarding a Champions League place for next season are starting to grow.

A defensive revamp is believed to be on the cards and it may even include a goalkeeper’s signing. Robert Sanchez has been far from good enough for much of the campaign, while Filip Jorgensen is also not a very high quality shot-stopper.

Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea are pondering over a swoop for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium just 12 months after joining the Sky Blues from Burnley.

The Englishman lost his place at City almost immediately after joining as Gianluigi Donnarumma also arrived at the club, and as he bids to reignite his career after a solid Championship campaign in 2024/25, the Blues have emerged as a possible destination.

Trafford a great signing for Chelsea

James Trafford would be a brilliant acquisition for Chelsea. At a valuation of only £20 million on Transfermarkt, he might not cost the club much considering how less he has played in the last few months, but his qualities and potential remain very high.

He is known for his composure when playing the ball out from the back and a commanding presence in the box. At nearly six and a half feet tall, he covers the goal-post comfortably and is also able to handle crosses into the box safely.

Besides Chelsea, there is also interest in his services from Tottenham Hotspur but given their poor Premier League form coupled with a risk of relegation to the Championship, they are unlikely to be a strong contender for Trafford’s signing over the Blues.