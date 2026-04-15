Liverpool and Manchester United looking to sign RB Leipzig left back David Raum this summer

Liverpool and Manchester United are in a battle for Champions League places and might well lock horns in the transfer window this summer, having already carried out a scouting trip to Germany very recently.

Graeme Bailey has reported that the Premier League rivals sent representatives to watch RB Leipzig left back David Raum in action, and came away impressed with the qualities of the 27-year-old star.

With both clubs expected to be in the running for a new left back as the summer transfer window draws closer, the German full back could be on his way to England as he enters the final year of his contract with Leipzig.

Man Utd could pip Liverpool to Raum’s transfer

Both Liverpool and Manchester United will be significantly bolstered by David Raum’s abilities, especially in the final third. He makes good runs off the ball, crosses with good accuracy and can also create chances higher up the pitch.

Considering the duo have attackers who are strong in the box, it comes as no surprise that they have identified the RB Leipzig captain as a potential signing. He is valued at £20 million on Transfermarkt, which represents good value for his qualities.

Manchester United, however, could be the favourites for his signing. They are looking to move on from Luke Shaw sooner rather than later, so Raum would be guaranteed consistent game time as Patrick Dorgu will also return from a lengthy injury in August.

And while Liverpool would still be a very attractive destination considering Andy Robertson’s exit, Milos Kerkez was signed last year with a view of replacing the Scottish star and might cement his position at left back next season.