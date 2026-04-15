Arsenal
Hincapie returns: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Sporting Lisbon
Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium tonight at 20:00 UK time in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, as they look to capitalise on a 1-0 lead from last week’s first leg to seal a semi-final berth.
Mikel Arteta’s side has lost three out of its last four matches, however, so they will require a strong performance to overcome their opponents tonight after a very late win last time out. Here is how the Gunners are expected to line up.
Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to keep his place in between the sticks.
Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are expected to pair with one another in the heart of Arsenal’s defence. Ben White, meanwhile, could continue at right back with Jurrien Timber not fully fit yet, but a change may be in store at left back as Piero Hincapie could replace Myles Lewis-Skelly in the position.
Gyokeres to start against his former side
Midfielders – Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi started in the Bournemouth fixture in the Premier League both the duo are in line to keep their places in the starting eleven. Eberechi Eze might also start as the attacking midfielder having started for Arsenal in their last outing too.
Bukayo Saka is still injured, so Noni Madueke is in contention to play on the right wing, but Gabriel Martinelli might continue to feature on the left flank ahead of Leandro Trossard.
Forward – Viktor Gyokeres is expected to continue as the striker against his former club.
Here is how the home side might look on paper.
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