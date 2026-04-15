Liverpool keen on Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré next summer, according to Sky Germany.

Liverpool have placed signing a new winger in the summer among their priorities next summer, especially after Mohamed Salah announced his departure at the end of the season.

The move to sign a new winger is furthered by Cody Gakpo’s worrying form this season. Despite having 13 goal contributions in all competitions this season, the Netherlands international has not netted in nine games, with his last goal for the Reds coming in the 5-2 win over West Ham United in February.

In recent weeks, the defending league champions have been linked with several wingers, and the latest name on their radar is Hoffenheim’s Touré.

The 20-year-old has been one of the Bundesliga’s standout young forwards, providing 14 goal contributions this season, with seven of those coming in the last ten games alone.

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool are the first top Premier League club to express interest in signing Touré next summer.

In a boost to the Reds, the report adds that the Ivorian international is likely to depart Hoffenheim at the end of the season, and the German club are looking to make him their record sale since Joelinton.

This was further confirmed by the club’s sporting director Andreas Schicker in an interview with Sky Sport last Friday, confirming that the winger’s sale would be for a price ‘Hoffenheim hasn’t seen before.’

Toure to Liverpool

While the valuation is not disclosed in the report, the Bundesliga side are expected to demand a fee well above his £30m Transfermarkt valuation, with Liverpool now keen.

Capable of operating effectively on both wings, Touré offers valuable versatility, although his most impactful displays typically arrive from the left flank.

The Ivorian combines electric pace with the ability to glide past defenders in one-on-one situations and demonstrates impressive passing range.

Among players to attempt at least 4.5 dribbles per 90 minutes, he leads the rankings with a 69% success rate, highlighting his efficiency in progressing the ball and strengthening his appeal as a potential option for Liverpool.

He has also created 1.7 chances and completed 1.5 crosses per 90 this campaign, making his skillset a must-have for Liverpool.

While no other club has been reported to have shown interest in Touré, the Reds will need to act swiftly to complete his transfer, as competition for a player of his quality is likely to grow as the summer approaches.