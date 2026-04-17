Arsenal ready to sell two players to land Julian Alvarez



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are ‘willing to sell’ Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to secure the signature of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are preparing for another busy summer and the prime focus could be on adding more quality to the attack. Viktor Gyokeres has fared well upfront with 18 goals to his name, but manager Mikel Arteta may want a strong competitor in the squad.

Gabriel Jesus has not delivered many standout displays and could be sold with his contract expiring next summer. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has had plenty of injury concerns over the last year and could likewise head for the exit door for the right price.

Caught Offside now claim that the Gunners are preparing to part ways with the duo as they seek to recoup funds for Alvarez. Arsenal have a long-standing interest in the striker, who was signed by Atletico from Manchester City for £82 million in 2024.

Statement deal

Arsenal are striving to end their two-decade-long wait for the Premier League title this campaign. They are presently top of the standings with a 6-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The upcoming clash at the Etihad Stadium could be a make-or-break for the Gunners in the pursuit of the English crown.

The Gunners are also into the Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, but face a stern challenge, given Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are reckoned as favourites to lift the European title. Regardless of what happens, manager Mikel Arteta may want another marquee marksman ahead of next season.

This could mean both Jesus and Havertz heading for the exit door. Alvarez would be a superb addition to the ranks. He has netted 18 goals similar to Gyokeres this term with another 9 assists. However, the ‘world-class‘ star is more pro-active in the final third with his tireless work rate and mobility. He has also excelled with his link-up play, creating 15 big chances in La Liga and Europe this campaign.

His playing style is quite similar to Jesus but he is more clinical in front of goal which Arsenal currently require upfront or behind the main striker. Alvarez can comfortably play in both positions. Atletico value him at around £104 million, as per Caught Offside. This should not prove a stumbling block for Arsenal, particularly if they can recoup more than half of that amount from the exits of Jesus and Havertz.