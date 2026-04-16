Chelsea lead race to sign Tottenham target Maxi Araujo

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Sporting CP defender Maxi Araujo, as per Football Insider.

Since joining the Lions from Mexican side CD Toluca a couple of years ago, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a successful time, winning a Liga Portugal title and the Taça de Portugal.

This season, the Uruguayan has continued to display impressive performances, making 10 goal contributions and keeping seven clean sheets in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Moreover, he has been helping his side mount another title charge, sitting second in the table with five points behind table topper FC Porto, having played one game less.

Having displayed his qualities in club football, Araujo has secured his place in Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguayan national team.

Now, Football Insider state that Chelsea are interested in signing a new left-back to support Marc Cucurella and have identified Araujo as a serious option.

They sent scouts to watch him in action against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg last week, and are also set to keep a close eye on his performances vs the Gunners in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Battle

Tottenham are showing a strong interest in the South American and monitored his performance vs Arsenal last week. However, they are looking likely to sign Andy Robertson for free this summer. So, Chelsea are ‘firmly at the front of the queue’ to sign Araujo.

Araujo is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029. So, Sporting are expected to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Araujo is a versatile left-footed player as he is comfortable in the LB and LWB positions. Moreover, he can provide cover in the LW role if needed.

Araujo is an extremely hardworking player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. He is currently at the prime stage of his career, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service during the offseason.