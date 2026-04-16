Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Ramón

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Chelsea over a deal to sign Como defender Jacobo Ramón, as per TEAMtalk.

Despite spending huge amounts of money last summer, the Reds are set to end the season trophyless after being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Now, the Merseyside club’s main objective is to ensure Champions League football next campaign by finishing in the top five of the Premier League. They are currently fifth in the table with 52 points from 32 matches, sitting four points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

Despite enduring a disappointing campaign under Arne Slot, Liverpool are reportedly planning to keep faith in him. The Dutch boss has hinted after the PSG defeat that the Reds are set to remain active this summer to turn the situation around next term.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in signing a new centre-back despite already purchasing Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais and have identified Ramón as a serious option.

After joining Como from Real Madrid last summer, the Spaniard has shown glimpses of his qualities this season. As a result, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Brighton and Hove Albion have all expressed their interest in him, alongside Liverpool.

Several of those Premier League clubs have already made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move, with the defender open to leaving to take the next step in his career.

Battle

Real Madrid hold full control over Ramon’s future as they have a buyback and significant sell-on clauses, and they even consider him as a part of their long-term future.

However, Los Blancos are willing to buy him back next year, and the decision is now up to the 21-year-old – whether he stays at Como for one more year or pushes to leave this summer.

In 31 appearances across all competitions, the youngster has scored twice and kept 12 clean sheets this season. Moreover, he, standing at 6ft 5in tall, has been helping his side mount a top-four charge in Serie A, sitting only two points behind fourth-placed Juventus.

Following a disappointing campaign this term, Chelsea are seemingly planning to upgrade the backline. On the other hand, it appears Arsenal are looking to sign a new defender to support William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Ramon is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Liverpool should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.