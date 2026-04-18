Arsenal target Anthony Gordon ready to leave Newcastle



Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has opened the door for a summer transfer amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to The Telegraph.

The Gunners are expected to enter the transfer market for a marquee left-sided winger during the summer, considering the inconsistency of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli this campaign.

Both wingers had impressive starts to the season, but have faded out over the last few months. Arsenal need an upgrade, and The Telegraph claim that they have a long-standing admiration for Gordon.

Gordon is ‘open to leaving’ Newcastle in the next transfer window. The Magpies are poised for summer offers and plan to hold out in excess of £80 million to part ways with the former Everton attacker.

Top-class

Gordon has developed into one of the talented wingers in the Premier League. Despite the Magpies’ struggles this campaign, he has fared impressively with 22 goal contributions across all competitions.

His goal involvements are only slightly higher than Martinelli (17) and Trossard (16), but he offers much more in the final third with his dribbling, link-up play and ability to get behind opposition defences.

The 25-year-old can also play upfront on his own when required. He is primarily a left-sided winger but has a good track record as a striker, scoring against Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United this season.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta prefers to work with forwards with versatility. Gordon would be a regular starter on the left wing for Arsenal next term, and could also be tasked with leading the line on occasions.

A package of around £80 million should not deter the Gunners from signing him. They spent more than £250 million on new purchases last summer and could go on another big spending spree later this year.

Gordon’s arrival at Arsenal could mean the departure of Trossard or Martinelli. Martinelli at 24 undoubtedly provides the higher transfer value. The Gunners could recoup part of the investment from his sale.

However, the club could also keep the Brazilian who is in the prime of his career and opt to part ways with Trossard. The 31-year-old will enter the final year of his contract and could be sold for a cut-price fee.