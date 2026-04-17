Liverpool leading the race to sign Marcos Senesi

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Bournemouth’s centre-back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer next summer, according to The i Paper.

Rising to prominence in his homeland with Argentine outfit San Lorenzo, Senesi made 72 appearances before earning a move to Europe with Feyenoord in 2019.

Following an impressive spell in the Netherlands, where he featured 116 times across all competitions, Bournemouth secured his signature on a four-year deal, and he has since become a consistent presence in the side.

During the current campaign, the 6ft 1in centre-back has remained a key figure in Andoni Iraola’s defence, appearing in 31 of the club’s 32 Premier League matches and playing an important role in a backline that has remained unbeaten in its last 12 games.

Reports suggest the Argentine has a mutual agreement with Bournemouth to leave the Vitality Stadium as a free agent at the end of the season, placing him firmly on the radar of several clubs ahead of the summer window.

Among the clubs interested in Senesi, the iPaper reports that Liverpool is the ‘most likely destination’ for the centre-back in the summer.

The report adds that the Reds are looking to make a new addition to their backline next season and are now in the race for the three-cap Argentinian international.

However, the Merseyside giants must act swiftly to secure a deal, as the iPaper reports that several clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus, Everton, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur, are also vying to sign Senesi on a free transfer.

Senesi to Liverpool

In the current season, the Argentine international has established himself as one of the competition’s most progressive ball distributors, registering 150 progressive passes while also topping all centre-backs with 263 attempted long balls—153 of which have been completed—and creating 21 chances for teammates.

Defensively, he has delivered strong numbers, winning 154 ground duels in addition to recording 50 tackles, 47 interceptions, 123 recoveries, and 220 clearances, with his total defensive contribution for the Cherries standing at 354.

Senesi, with over 120 Premier League appearances, would be a sensible addition to Liverpool’s backline, especially considering Virgil van Dijk will turn 35 in July.

At the same time, Geovanni Leoni, who joined in the summer, has missed a large part of the campaign and will need time to build match fitness before becoming a regular at the back.

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face neighbours Everton in the 248th Merseyside Derby.