Chelsea
Enzo Fernandez back for the hosts: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Manchester United
Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge tomorrow at 20:00 UK time on matchday 33 of the Premier League in a clash that might be crucial come the end of the season in deciding the outcome of the Champions League berths.
Liam Rosenior’s side have lost three straight games on the trot and must pick up all three points in their upcoming match in order to remain in contention for the European Cup. Here is how the home side might line up against the Red Devils.
Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in between the sticks for Chelsea.
Defenders – Reece James remainsi injured, so Malo Gusto is the favourite to start at right back and after a week’s rest under his belt, Marc Cucurella, who recently recovered from his own fitness issue, is likely to play as the left back. Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato might round off an unchanged backline for the Blues.
Enzo Fernandez to replace Andrey Santos
Midfielders – The big news for Chelsea’s midfield is the return of Enzo Fernandez, who was suspended after the international break for two matches. The Argentine international is expected to be right back into the starting eleven and play in a deeper-lying position in midfield. He is likely to play alongside Moises Caicedo in a double pivot, while Cole Palmer might play a more advanced role at number 10.
Estevao Willian could play on the right wing continuing on from his start against Manchester City last weekend, and Pedro Neto might once again be preferred over Alejandro Garnacho on the left.
Forward – Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line as the lone striker for Chelsea.
Here is how the hosts’ line-up may look on paper.
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