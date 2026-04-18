Arsenal join race to sign Oscar Mingueza from Celta Vigo

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza next summer, according to The Telegraph.

Last summer, Arsenal strengthened their backline with the arrivals of Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié, with the latter’s temporary move expected to be made permanent at the end of the campaign.

Despite those additions, the Premier League leaders remain intent on further reinforcing their defence and have begun compiling a list of potential targets ahead of the possible departures of both Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

White has slipped down the hierarchy following Jurrien Timber’s impressive displays at right-back. At the same time, the established presence of Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba leaves the England international with limited opportunity to secure a role at centre-back.

One of the options Arsenal are looking at is Celta’s Mingueza, according to the Telegraph, which claims that the Gunners have entered the race to sign the 26-year-old versatile fullback.

The north London club are plotting defensive reinforcements and have now earmarked the Spaniard, who is set to become a free agent in the summer, as an alternative to Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento, according to the report.

Bargain swoop

However, the report adds that Arsenal face a stern battle with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Fulham, as well as Italian giants Juventus, for the signing of Mingueza next summer.

A move for Mingueza, valued at £15m by Transfermarkt, would hand Mikel Arteta a viable fullback, capable of slotting into different positions across the backline.

This Sunday’s trip to Manchester City presents Arsenal with a fixture that could prove decisive in the Premier League title race.

After suffering three consecutive domestic setbacks, the Gunners now enter a tense run-in, with the defeat to Bournemouth cutting their lead to six points over second-placed Manchester City, who also hold a game in hand.

However, confidence remains within the squad heading into Sunday’s crucial clash against Pep Guardiola’s in-form side, not only because of their progression to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals but also because of their recent record against the Cityzens, having gone unbeaten in their last five meetings after enduring a run of 12 straight defeats.