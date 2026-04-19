Arsenal and Man Utd want to sign Ederson – Ornstein



Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson at the end of the campaign, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Brazilian star has been a standout performer for Atalanta over the past few seasons, but his future is uncertain with his contract expiring in June next year. His agent has already talked up a summer transfer and Ornstein reports that a departure is widely expected.

The player’s representative is working hard towards a move, and Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are among the European clubs that have expressed interest in landing the 26-year-old midfielder.

Atalanta value their prized asset at around £44 million, but clubs believe he could be prised away for £35 million.

Top-class

Ederson has been one of the leading midfielders in the Italian top-flight. He has proved his big-game potential in the Champions League too and stood out against Arsenal during a Champions League encounter in 2024. The Brazilian won 8 duels during that game, while inducing 4 fouls. He also won a penalty which was saved brilliantly by David Raya.

He has continued to impress for the Bergamo giants. In the current campaign, he has completed 89% of his passes in Serie A with 5 duels & 2 tackles won. He has also made 4 recoveries per outing while losing possession less than 8 occasions on average. Ederson would be a fine signing for any top Premier League club with his superb attributes.

The former Salernitana man also possesses a tireless work rate and can high press opponents regularly. Arsenal may see him as a potential successor to Christian Norgaard, who has failed to compete with Martin Zubimendi for the no.6 role. United, on the other hand, could guarantee him a starting slot with Casemiro on his way out on a free transfer.

Manuel Ugarte has failed to justify his selection in the starting XI with several poor performances and there is an opening for Ederson to become a main stay in the starting plans of United. The Red Devils are on course for Champions League qualification via top-5 league finish and could have an edge over Arsenal when it comes to assuring more playing time.

Atletico no longer appear in the race after a breakdown in talks over personal terms. They are also reluctant to meet the asking price for the midfielder and seem prepared to explore alternative options this summer.