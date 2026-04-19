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Arsenal and Man Utd want to sign Ederson – Ornstein

Ederson atalanta
Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson at the end of the campaign, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Brazilian star has been a standout performer for Atalanta over the past few seasons, but his future is uncertain with his contract expiring in June next year. His agent has already talked up a summer transfer and Ornstein reports that a departure is widely expected.

The player’s representative is working hard towards a move, and Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are among the European clubs that have expressed interest in landing the 26-year-old midfielder.

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Atalanta value their prized asset at around £44 million, but clubs believe he could be prised away for £35 million.

Top-class

Ederson has been one of the leading midfielders in the Italian top-flight. He has proved his big-game potential in the Champions League too and stood out against Arsenal during a Champions League encounter in 2024. The Brazilian won 8 duels during that game, while inducing 4 fouls. He also won a penalty which was saved brilliantly by David Raya.

He has continued to impress for the Bergamo giants. In the current campaign, he has completed 89% of his passes in Serie A with 5 duels & 2 tackles won. He has also made 4 recoveries per outing while losing possession less than 8 occasions on average. Ederson would be a fine signing for any top Premier League club with his superb attributes.

The former Salernitana man also possesses a tireless work rate and can high press opponents regularly. Arsenal may see him as a potential successor to Christian Norgaard, who has failed to compete with Martin Zubimendi for the no.6 role. United, on the other hand, could guarantee him a starting slot with Casemiro on his way out on a free transfer.

Manuel Ugarte has failed to justify his selection in the starting XI with several poor performances and there is an opening for Ederson to become a main stay in the starting plans of United. The Red Devils are on course for Champions League qualification via top-5 league finish and could have an edge over Arsenal when it comes to assuring more playing time.

Atletico no longer appear in the race after a breakdown in talks over personal terms. They are also reluctant to meet the asking price for the midfielder and seem prepared to explore alternative options this summer.

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