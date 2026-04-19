Tottenham remain interested in signing Man City’s Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly still interested in signing Manchester City forward Savinho, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites currently have Mathys Tel, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, and Mohammed Kudus as options to deploy on the flanks. Moreover, Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, Kulusevski, Odobert, and Kudus have been out due to their respective serious injuries. On the other hand, Tel is still very young and isn’t ready to play at the highest level consistently.

Now, Football Insider state that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the flanks this summer and are contemplating reigniting their interest in Savinho.

Spurs were keen on purchasing the Brazilian last summer and launched two formal proposals. However, the Citizens refused to let him leave.

Having struggled to find regular game time this season, starting only five Premier League matches, the 22-year-old could ‘push’ to leave during the offseason to play regularly and develop his career.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side are still keen on keeping hold of Savinho, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2031.

Savinho to Tottenham

Savinho is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also efficient on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Moreover, he is efficient in delivering excellent crosses from the wide areas and can finish off his chances. He has made five goal contributions across all competitions this season.

Savinho is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, the Lilywhites have surprisingly found themselves in a relegation scrap, and they need to stay in the Premier League to sign top-class talents like Savinho.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following Brighton and Hove Albion’s assignment on Saturday, Tottenham are set to face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next weekend before taking on Aston Villa next month.