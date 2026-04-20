Chelsea
Chalobah and Garnacho start: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Brighton
Chelsea will look to bounce back from back-to-back Premier League defeats at home when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow at the Amex Stadium at 20:00 local time in their matchday 34 meeting.
Liam Rosenior’s men need to pick up maximum points and have little room for error if they are to play in next year’s Champions League but the challenge against the Seagulls will be far from easy. That said, here is how they may line-up for the game.
Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to retain his place in between the sticks for the Blues.
Defenders – Reece James remains injured so Malo Gusto is in contention to play as the right back once more, while Marc Cucurella may also continue to feature on the left side of the back four. Wesley Fofana, on the other hand, could be employed in the heart of the backline, and partnering with Trevoh Chalobah, who might come into the team at Jorrel Hato’s expense.
Garnacho replaces Estevao
Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez returned from a club-imposed suspension in the last match and could continue to feature in the double pivot against Brighton & Hove Albion as well, alongside Moises Caicedo. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, could be used in the number 10 position.
Estevao Willian was injured in the last match, which means Pedro Neto could play on the right flank, and the Brazilian teenager’s replacement in the squad is expected to be £40 million summer signing Alejandro Garnacho, who might be the left winger.
Forward – With Joao Pedro unlikely to make it in time from a fitness problem versus his former side, Liam Delap could lead the line for the visitors once more.
Here is how the Blues’ team may look on paper.
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