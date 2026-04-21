Liverpool in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Leipzig star Yan Diomande

Liverpool are in talks over an audacious deal to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande next summer, as per Florian Plettenberg.

The 19-year-old has made a rapid impact in Germany in under a year since his move from Spanish second-tier side CD Leganés last July.

Now at Leipzig, he has recorded 13 goals and eight assists across all competitions this season, while also topping the Bundesliga charts for completed dribbles (97), underlining his attacking threat.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the former DME Academy prospect is expected to become one of the most sought-after talents, attracting interest from several clubs.

For Liverpool, the situation is further intensified by the impending departure of Mohamed Salah, who confirmed last month that he will leave Anfield as a free agent after nine years—prompting the club to identify potential replacements, with the Ivorian now firmly on their shortlist.

This is according to Florian Plettenberg, who claims that the defending Premier League champions have earmarked Diomande as a ‘top target’ to replace Salah in the summer.

It appears the Reds are accelerating their efforts to complete the deal, as the journalist adds that the club have been in ‘concrete talks’ with the winger’s camp about his potential transfer to Anfield.

‘Top target’

While no agreement has been reached at this stage, the German football transfer expert, in a new update, reports that Leipzig are set to demand a fee above £87m for the Ivorian winger, who is also of keen interest to Paris Saint-Germain.

Stepping into the shoes of Mohamed Salah would be a significant challenge – particularly for a player like Diomande, who has only risen to prominence over the past year.

However, the nine-cap Ivory Coast international has already demonstrated his quality on big occasions this season, notably in the second leg of the Bundesliga clash against Bayern Munich in January, where he delivered an impressive performance and earned a 7.0 rating.

He also stood out during December’s Africa Cup of Nations and is now playing an important role in Leipzig’s push for UEFA Champions League qualification after the club missed out last season.

Liverpool will hope to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday as they look to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season.