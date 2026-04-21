Liverpool
Liverpool ‘seriously’ considering signing Archie Gray
Liverpool are reportedly ‘seriously’ considering signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray, as per TEAMtalk.
Since joining the Lilywhites from Leeds United a couple of years ago, the 20-year-old has been playing as a rotational option. Still, he helped his side win the Europa League last campaign.
Although Spurs have struggled this season and are languishing in the relegation zone, Gray has been one of the few bright sparks.
Now, TEAMtalk claim that several clubs around Europe have started showing interest in signing the 20-year-old by taking advantage of Tottenham’s current situation.
Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich are all in this race. However, Liverpool are ‘seriously’ considering purchasing him by defeating other clubs in this race.
Tottenham consider Gray as a key player for their long-term future, so they don’t want to let him leave this summer, even if they play in the Championship next season.
The youngster is even willing to stay at North London and help the club during these difficult times. Still, Liverpool are preparing to make a move to test Tottenham’s resolve and have been monitoring his situation closely.
Gray to Liverpool
If the Lilywhites are eventually forced to cash-in on him, they want around £60m, as per the report, with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2030.
Gray is a versatile right-footed player, as he is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Moreover, he can provide cover in the centre-back and fullback positions if needed.
The Tottenham star, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick across the ground, technically sound, tidy with possession, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.
He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield during the offseason.
Meanwhile, following a hard-fought victory over city rivals Everton, Liverpool are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend before taking on Manchester United.
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