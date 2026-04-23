Man Utd eyeing swoop for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United are exploring a move for Atalanta’s midfielder Ederson next summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Ederson has developed into one of Serie A’s standout defensive midfielders since joining Atalanta from Salernitana in July 2022.

Under Gian Piero Gasperini, he became a key figure in the club’s rise, playing an integral role in their consistent European qualification — most notably during the 2023–24 campaign, when he helped them secure the UEFA Europa League title with a victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Now playing under Raffaele Palladino, the Brazilian has maintained his influence in midfield. Despite a challenging season that has left Atalanta trailing Inter Milan by 24 points, he has continued to perform at a high level, making 37 appearances across all competitions.

He recently started the Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio and — as has often been the case this season — was once again among Atalanta’s standout performers, despite their defeat on penalties.

Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico Madrid have a pre-agreement with Ederson over a potential move to the Metropolitano in the summer.

Man Utd looking to trump Atletico to sign Ederson

However, it appears United are looking to trump the Spanish club, as the report claims that the Red Devils have expressed interest in signing the 26-year-old, who is also of keen interest to Inter Milan.

The Red Devils are looking to replace Casemiro, who will depart this summer, and are considering Ederson, his Brazilian counterpart, as a potential replacement in the summer, according to the report.

Amid Atletico’s keenness, the Italian outlet clarifies that an agreement between Atletico and Atalanta has not been reached, and with United now showing interest, the 2024 Europa League winners are bracing themselves for offers between £38 and £43m to sanction Ederson’s departure.

With Casemiro set to leave when his contract expires this summer, United’s midfield options are set to include Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, beyond Ugarte and Mainoo, the midfield profile leans heavily toward attack-minded players, underlining the need for a more natural holding option — which is where Ederson would fit perfectly.

Should a move materialise, he could offer long-term stability at the base of midfield alongside Mainoo while also allowing Fernandes to operate higher up the pitch, where his creativity is most effective.