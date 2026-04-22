Manchester United interested in signing Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz in the summer

Manchester United are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League next season after overcoming Chelsea in their Premier League meeting last weekend. It will be a huge turnaround but a statement that may help them secure big signings too.

Whether or not Michael Carrick keeps his job is yet to be decided, but regardless of who joins the Red Devils, there could be another injection funds in the transfer market with the club expected to invest in rebuilding all areas of the pitch.

Ekrem Konur has reported that Juventus star Kenan Yildiz is viewed as a particularly crucial signing by Manchester United’s hierarchy, who believe he could be a ‘new icon’ for the club, although the player will not come for cheap.

Juventus are looking for 105 million to part company with the Turk, who has comfortably been their best player this season with 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions, but has not extended his contract with them due to gaps in salary expectations.

Yildiz’s signing a tough proposition this year

Although Marcus Rashford might be permanent sold in the summer, as could Jadon Sancho, it remains to be seen if Manchester United have enough cash in hand to sign Kenan Yildiz this year as defensive and midfield reinforcements could be the priority.

Yildiz’s asking price of 105 million is expected to remain firm, on the other hand, because Juventus have the player tied down to a contract until June 2030 in spite of ongoing discussions regarding a renewal largely centred around his salary.

If Man United are able to secure Yildiz’s services this season, he might well join the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool, all of whom have been keeping close tabs on him as well, so the Red Devils may not have a chance at signing him altogether.

With that said, he promises to be an excellent addition to the Premier League. His versatility, creative spark and finishing will all make him one of the English top division’s most attractive players to watch if indeed he leaves Juventus.