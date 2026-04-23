Man Utd plot ambitious swoop to sign Tchouameni

Manchester United are reportedly planning to launch an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as per talkSPORT.

The midfield department has long been a problem area for the Red Devils. They attempted to address this issue by purchasing Casemiro from Los Blancos back in 2022.

Although he has helped his side win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup over the last few years, he hasn’t been able to help the Old Trafford club achieve their lofty ambitions.

Casemiro is set to leave for free this summer, and talkSPORT state that Man Utd have identified Tchouameni as a serious option to strengthen the engine room.

Following Casemiro’s move to Old Trafford, Los Blancos decided to replace the South American by purchasing Tchouameni. He currently has a contract until 2028, and the Spanish giants don’t want to let him leave this year.

The player is even happy at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. So, Real Madrid are prepared to hand him a fresh term. However, having displayed inconsistent performances over the last two seasons, the Spanish giants are prioritising revamping the midfield this summer.

Manchester City star Rodri Hernández is their primary target, while Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández has also been linked with a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Tchouameni to Man Utd

However, either is likely to cost a significant fee; as a result, Real Madrid are working to raise funds. So, they might decide to cash-in on Tchouameni and want more than £70m.

Man Utd want at least two midfielders this summer and have identified Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba, João Gomes, Alex Scott, Tyler Adams, Angelo Stiller, and Ederson as potential options, alongside Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-back position if needed.

He is quick across the ground, strong, good in the air, tidy with possession, and also efficient in defensive contributions.

Tchouameni has showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent years and has also been a key starter in the French national team’s starting line-up.

So, the 26-year-old would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service this summer.