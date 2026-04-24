Chelsea are showing ‘serious interest’ in signing highly rated Belgian winger Mika Godts from Ajax next summer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Godts, valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, began his development in Belgium, progressing through the youth systems at Anderlecht and Genk before attracting the attention of Ajax, who secured his signature in January 2023.

Since moving to the Netherlands, the 20-year-old has experienced a rapid rise and has not looked back, going on to make over 100 appearances and contribute 45 goal involvements.

The current campaign is shaping up to be his most productive yet, with 15 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the 36-time Dutch champions, who are pushing for European qualification.

According to Konur, Chelsea are showing a ‘serious interest’ in signing Godts from Ajax when the transfer window opens in the summer.

However, while the Blues are keen on the youngster, Konur clarifies that formal talks are not ongoing at the moment but will likely be initiated after the World Cup.

‘Serious interest’

With 27 goal contributions this season, a player of Godt’s qualities will be a subject of a transfer battle, and it’s no surprise the journalist claims that Arsenal, Barcelona, Roma, Napoli and Stuttgart have also expressed interest in the Belgium international.

‘I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play,‘ was Liam Rosenior’s statement after Chelsea confirmed his appointment on sixth January.

Three months, 23 games, and exactly 106 days later, the club, in an official statement, relieved the London-born 41-year-old manager of his duties, citing performances that have fallen ‘below the necessary standards’.

The Blues are now in their worst run of form since 1912, when they lost five consecutive games without scoring, and are just one loss short of their run of six in 1993.

Ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash against an in-form Leeds United side at Wembley, Chelsea have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions, with that victory coming in the 7-0 dismantling of League One side Port Vale in the quarter-final of the competition.

With Calum McFarlane now appointed as interim boss for the second time, the Clearlake-led club will hope for a positive run of results, as it would impact their ability to sign highly sought-after talents like Godts.