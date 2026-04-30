Liverpool identify PSG star Bradley Barcola as Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool have earmarked Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as the ‘ideal successor’ to Mohamed Salah next season, according to Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since moving to the French capital from Lyon in 2023, first making an immediate impact in his first full season with 14 goal contributions.

Much stronger numbers came in the campaign that followed, when he produced the best output of his career, finishing with 42 goal involvements from 64 appearances, including 14 goals and 11 assists in 34 Ligue 1 fixtures for the reigning champions.

That same level has carried into the current season, where he has again reached double figures, contributing 12 goals alongside seven assists across all competitions, demonstrating a steady influence whenever called upon.

Even with that productivity, a regular starting place has been difficult under Luis Enrique, who has preferred an attacking trio of Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, all of whom started in the entertaining 5–4 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

With reduced game time, Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation, as Fichajes reports that the defending Premier League champions have identified Barcola as the ‘ideal successor’ to replace Salah next season.

‘Ideal successor’

In a boost to the Reds, the report adds that the winger has expressed his desire to depart the Parc des Princes next summer to gain guaranteed playing time elsewhere.

As such, the Merseyside club are now plotting an audacious swoop to sign him, viewing him as a viable option to provide Arne Slot with a dribbler and versatile winger as they look to compete for major honours in their next campaign, according to the report.

It appears Liverpool are now accelerating efforts to sign Barcola, with the Spanish outlet adding that the Reds are preparing to submit a formal offer close to £86m to PSG as they look to complete his transfer to Anfield before pre-season kicks off in the summer.

At Anfield on Saturday, Liverpool recorded a well-deserved 3-1 win over Crystal Palace to mark their third consecutive Premier League win.

First-half goals from Alexander Isak and Andrew Robertson put the Reds firmly in control before a late Florian Wirtz goal dented hopes of any comeback from Palace after Daniel Munoz had halved the deficit.

They travel to Old Trafford next to face an in-form Manchester United side on Sunday, and a win could see them usurp the Red Devils to third place.