Man Utd eyeing surprise swoop for Alejandro Balde



Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for Barcelona left-back, according to Sport in Spain.

The Red Devils are exploring the transfer market for potential signings and a new left-back could be prioritised with Luke Shaw no longer in his prime. Shaw has stayed injury-free during the ongoing season with the reduced workload, but the situation could be difficult next term if United go deep in the Cup and European competitions.

Shaw has had a long history of injuries during his decade-long stay with Man United and the club’s hierarchy may want a solid competitor in their ranks. Sport claim that Balde is the prime target for the Manchester giants and he could be signed for a package of around £43 million when the transfer window reopens later this year.

Barcelona want to recoup funds for a summer spending spree and Balde is considered dispensable, given the presence of Joao Cancelo, who arrived on loan from Al Hilal last winter. The Portuguese is widely expected to join permanently, while the Blaugrana are eyeing another quality left-back in the transfer market. For now, Balde has not given the green light for a transfer. United are waiting to see whether the La Masia graduate changes his transfer stance.

Huge potential

Balde has been a key player for the Catalan giants since graduating through their academy. He has been hampered by minor muscle injuries in the last few years but he remains a left-back with huge potential. The 22-year-old has completed 92% of his passes in La Liga this campaign, winning 62% of his ground and aerial duels. The Spaniard averages 4 recoveries.

His injury record is a cause for concern for the Red Devils, but it may not hamper them drastically, particularly if Balde is rotated regularly with Shaw during the course of next season. United also have Patrick Dorgu in their ranks who can operate as a left-back, but the Danish ace has been vulnerable with his positioning and looks more adept playing as a winger in future. He scored some stunning goals as a wide attacking player before his hamstring injury earlier this year.

Meanwhile, United could also seek to lower the reported £43 million valuation for Balde by including Marcus Rashford as a makeweight. Rashford has spent the ongoing season with the Blaugrana on loan. The club have a £26 million buy option which they seem reluctant to pay, given the clause must be settled in one go. Instead of a part-exchange deal, United could also accept a long-term payment plan for Rashford in case Balde makes the switch to Old Trafford this summer.